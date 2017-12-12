West Ham Outcast Diafra Sakho Linked With Move to Championship Cardiff City

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Senegalese striker Diafra Sakho could be one of the casualties of a David Moyes West Ham squad overhaul in January, with a move to Championship side Cardiff an apparent possibility. 

Sakho attempted to force a move away from the London club last summer and reportedly even passed a medical with French Ligue 1 side Rennes, before West Ham had agreed to any deal.

He is likely to be subject of transfer speculation once the window opens again in January, with the Daily Mail reporting that Cardiff City are particularly keen on the forward.  

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-SWANSEA

The 27-year-old is said to be still keen to find some regular football elsewhere as his minutes have remained limited for the Hammers this season. Sakho has yet to complete 90 minutes in a Premier League game this term. 

High-flying Cardiff City are aiming for a return to the Premier League and are currently second in the Championship table under Cardiff boss Neil Warnock, who apparently feels that Sakho could give his side a boost in the second half of their promotion campaign. 


The Bluebirds are only ninth for goals scored in the division, despite their position at the summit of the table. Canadian midfielder Junior Hoilett, who is the club's top scorer this season with six, is the only player for Cardiff in the Championship's top 20 goal scorers this campaign and Warnock is seeking added goal threat in the second half of the season.

With Andy Carroll, Javier Hernandez, and Michail Antonio as West Ham's attacking options, Sakho seems to be surplus to requirements for the Hammers. However, according to the report, Cardiff won't land him on the cheap and may have to pay £12m for the Senegal international.

While Sakho could be heading out the door, West Ham have been linked to some attacking reinforcements in January. Newcastle's Aleksander Mitrovic and Krasnador's Fyodor Smolov are said to be linked with a move to east London, as Moyes looks to reinvent the squad in his own image.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters