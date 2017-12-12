West Ham Outcast Diafra Sakho Linked With Move to Championship Cardiff City

Senegalese striker Diafra Sakho could be one of the casualties of a David Moyes West Ham squad overhaul in January, with a move to Championship side Cardiff an apparent possibility.

Sakho attempted to force a move away from the London club last summer and reportedly even passed a medical with French Ligue 1 side Rennes, before West Ham had agreed to any deal.

He is likely to be subject of transfer speculation once the window opens again in January, with the Daily Mail reporting that Cardiff City are particularly keen on the forward.

The 27-year-old is said to be still keen to find some regular football elsewhere as his minutes have remained limited for the Hammers this season. Sakho has yet to complete 90 minutes in a Premier League game this term.

High-flying Cardiff City are aiming for a return to the Premier League and are currently second in the Championship table under Cardiff boss Neil Warnock, who apparently feels that Sakho could give his side a boost in the second half of their promotion campaign.





The Bluebirds are only ninth for goals scored in the division, despite their position at the summit of the table. Canadian midfielder Junior Hoilett, who is the club's top scorer this season with six, is the only player for Cardiff in the Championship's top 20 goal scorers this campaign and Warnock is seeking added goal threat in the second half of the season.

Transfer Talk: Newcastle Offer Striker Mitrovic to Premier League Rivals as West Ham Seek Reinforcements https://t.co/EsCxqPDeOZ — West Ham Pro (@WestHamPro) December 11, 2017

With Andy Carroll, Javier Hernandez, and Michail Antonio as West Ham's attacking options, Sakho seems to be surplus to requirements for the Hammers. However, according to the report, Cardiff won't land him on the cheap and may have to pay £12m for the Senegal international.

While Sakho could be heading out the door, West Ham have been linked to some attacking reinforcements in January. Newcastle's Aleksander Mitrovic and Krasnador's Fyodor Smolov are said to be linked with a move to east London, as Moyes looks to reinvent the squad in his own image.