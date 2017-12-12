West Ham v Arsenal Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Team News & More

West Ham welcome Arsenal to the London Stadium on Wednesday night, with the two sides coming into the fixture fresh from contrasting fortunes at the weekend.

David Moyes' Hammers celebrated their first victory under his stewardship, producing a spirited performance against Chelsea in the Saturday lunch-time kickoff.

The Gunners meanwhile dominated possession for long spells against Southampton on Sunday, but had substitute Olivier Giroud to thank for rescuing a late point at St Mary's.

Arsene Wenger's side enjoyed two comfortable victories against the Hammers last season, most notably running riot in a 5-1 demolition job at the London Stadium last December.

Alexis Sanchez was start of the show, netting a second half hat-trick as West Ham imploded in front of their own fans.

The Gunners come into the fixture with somewhat of a strangehold over the hosts, having lost just 1 of their last 19 meetings in all competitions.

Classic Encounter

These two sides served up a real treat in their last ever meeting at Upton Park in April 2016.

The Gunners seized the initiative, first half goals from Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez putting them in control just past the half hour mark.

The game changed dramatically just before half-time though, Andy Carroll scoring twice in as many minutes to stun the visitors heading into the break.

Carroll sealed his hat-trick seven minutes into the second half, as the home side turned the game completely on it's head.

The hosts did not get their fairytale ending however. Laurent Koscielny's equaliser with twenty minutes remaining ensuring a share of the spoils in a pulsating London derby.

Form

The hosts will be buoyed by their surprising victory over Chelsea on Saturday, their first success in the league since the end of September.

David Moyes will be pleased with the organisation and improved discipline shown by his side in their last two outings, though their abysmal league record against the Gunners will leave cause for concern.

Arsenal sit one point off the top four following their 1-1 draw with Southampton on Sunday.



The Gunners have won three out of their last five in the league, but have lost four times on their travels this season - conceding thirteen goals, and scoring only nine in the process.

Team News

Both teams may opt to rest and rotate their lineups as the congested festive fixture programme approaches.

David Moyes has no fresh injury concerns following the weekend, and may choose to field an unchanged side. Cheikhou Kouyate, James Collins and Sam Byram are likely to miss out again, and Jose Fonte remains a long-term casualty.

Michail Antonio could be rested after suffering cramp in the win over Chelsea, with Javier Hernandez, Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho vying for a starting berth should the West Ham manager decide to make a change.

Olivier Giroud is pushing for first league start of the season, after grabbing a dramatic late equaliser at Southampton on Sunday. The Frenchman has six Premier League goals against West Ham to his name.

Shkodran Mustafi and Aaron Ramsey have failed late fitness tests and will not make the trip across the capital.

Mustafi is still suffering with a groin problem, and Ramsey tweaked his hamstring on Sunday. His place in the lineup could go to Mohamed Elneny.

Potential West Ham Lineup: Adrian, Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Obiang, Noble, Lanzini, Arnautovic, Masuaku, Antonio.

Potential Arsenal Lineup: Cech, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Elneny, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud.

Prediction

The atmosphere at the London Stadium is sure to be rocking following David Moyes' first win in charge. The hosts put in an impressive performance against Antonio Conte's champions and will hope to carry the momentum forward into another huge clash.

Arsene Wenger's side have only won twice in the eight away league games they have played so far this season, losing half of those. Without a win in their last two games, the Gunners boss will be looking for a big performance to catapult his side back into the top four.

Arsenal's recent domination over the Hammers can't be ignored though, the Gunners winning 15 out of the last 19 clashes between the two sides in all competitions.





The Hammers sole victory came over a decade ago, Marlon Harewood scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win at Upton Park.

With much to play for and home advantage on their side, the Hammers may well put in another terrific performance, overcome the form book and snatch a vital point.

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Arsenal