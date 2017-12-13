AC Milan Boss Gennaro Gattuso Unconcerned Over Future of Rossoneri Stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso remains unconcerned over the future of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with the Italian stopper out of contract in the summer.

Speaking to Italian TV station Rai Sport, the 39-year-old Rossoneri chief stated he was 'not worried at all' over the 'keeper's future in Milan, adding he has a 'great understanding' with his number one.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Gattuso said: "Donnarumma? I am not worried at all. I speak to him every day and I have a great understanding with Gigio.

"He never told me that these were going to be his last few games in a Rossoneri shirt."

Having taken the reins at the San Siro since the dismissal of Vincenzo Montella late last month, former Milan defensive midfielder 'Rino' will take charge of his fourth game for his former side in the Coppa Italia against Verona on Wednesday night, having led the Italians to his first win in charge against Bologna last Sunday.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

As the Milanese club battle to climb the table after an uncertain first half of the season - despite heavy investment from the club's new Chinese owners - the task to tie down the futures of a number of key players lies ahead in the coming months.

One of said players is 18-year-old Donnarumma, who having played 84 games for Milan now in his third season with the club, is being spoken as the man to fill the gloves of his Italian namesake Gianluigi Buffon - who also emerged in his teenage years.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Despite on-going contract wranglings, Gattuso believes Donnarumma will stay with the club and reject the opportunity of a move abroad, saying the club's sporting directors will finalise an extended deal soon.  


"He will surely talk with [Marco] Fassone and [Massimilliano] Mirabelli but as I've said", Gattuso states, "there isn't any problems. 

He is a young keeper but he has a great personality and he has a big heart. He loves Milan a lot and he is a very good kid."

