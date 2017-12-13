How to Watch Al Jazira vs. Real Madrid: Club World Cup Semifinal 2017 TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Al Jazira vs. Real Madrid in the Club World Cup semifinal. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 13, 2017

Al Jazira face a mountainous task when they take on Real Madrid in the second semifinal of the Club World Cup on Wednesday. 

Up for grabs is a spot in the Club World Cup final against Brazilian side Gremio, which beat Pachuca 1-0 in the first semi final. 

While massively outclassed in terms of talent, Al Jazira does have one advantage heading into Wednesday's matchup: the location. The match will be played in Abu Dhabi, which is the same city that Al Jazira, the champions of the Arabian Gulf League, call home. 

Real Madrid won this tournament in 2014 and 2016, and Zinedine Zidane's side are aiming to become the first-ever team to win the Club World Cup in successive seasons. 

Al Jazira qualified for this semi final by beating New Zealand's Auckland City then Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in the quarterfinals. Real received a bye into the semifinals. 

See how to watch the match below. 

How to watch

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

