Alexandre Lacazette Admits Arsenal 'Need a Miracle' in Order to Win the Premier League Title

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has admitted that it would take a 'miracle' for the Gunners to win the Premier League this season, having fallen 17 points behind leaders Manchester City after only 16 games this term.

Arsenal currently find themselves in sixth place - six points away from third placed Chelsea having picked up only one point in their last two games. 

However, while Lacazette may have all but given up on the title race, he still aims for a top four finish at the Emirates by the time May comes around.

"It would be really complicated to win it at this point," he told Sky Sports when asked about if Arsenal could still manage the title.

"We would really need a miracle. City would need to lose a lot of their games and we know their record. But the goal in coming here was always to qualify for the Champions League and if we could get the title, fantastic."

Lacazette has hit the ground running since his club record move to north London. The Frenchman has netted eight times so far this season, and more goals seem to be on the horizon. And he's now admitted that it was Arsene Wenger who initially swayed his decision to move to the Premier League.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"It was really the meeting with the coach that made me want to come here, it was something I had thought about since I was little," he said.

"I had spoken about it a lot for many years with [Arsenal midfielder] Francis Coquelin but it was really all about that meeting with the coach.

"I benefit from his experience on a daily basis, especially his past and how he has worked with various strikers. We are always chatting about small things I can do to make little improvements. It will be a really nice record for him too."

