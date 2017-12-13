Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Admits He is 'Super Proud' But Insists Players Cannot Dwell on Success

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has admitted he is "super proud" of the achievements of his players, but stressed that they must remain focused.

The Clarets climbed into the Premier League's top four with a late 1-0 victory over Stoke at Turf Moor on Tuesday night, Ashley Barnes striking in the 89th minute to seal another victory.

And Dyche, while stressing that Burnley must maintain a healthily realistic approach, admitted his delight at the progress of his team.

How proud is Sean Dyche?



"I'm very proud, I'm super proud, I'm the proudest man in Proudsville," he said, quoted by Sky Sports.

"I'm proud of a lot of things, it's not just the league position. We've worked hard to create a lot of new records from when I first got here to where we are now but they're markers in time, they're not markers about all the stuff you don't see.

"Football is about realities but also about dreams."

Burnley are quickly back in action with a trip to 13th placed Brighton on Saturday.

"It feels good for the town and the supporters, but for us it's business that we have to get on with in the next game - they are coming around quickly this week," Dyche added.

"We stay focused on the task and the next game is the most important one but I'm very pleased with tonight. When you're not playing as well as you can, and the other team are, it's important to find a way to get a result and that's what we've done tonight.

"The challenge is to keep progressing and we are doing that. I'm convinced of that already in this midway point of the season, which is the key for me over a season."

On victory over Stoke, he said: "I thought the game was as hard-going as the weather has been in the last couple of days.





"We stuck to tasks defensively, we tried to play in pockets which wasn't as easy to play because of Stoke's good play. They had a good shape to their team and I have to say it was a fine goal, a moment of real quality in a game where it was few and far between."