Coutinho's Omission From Liverpool's XI in Last Week's Derby Adds Further Fuel to Transfer Talk

December 13, 2017

According to news coming out of Catalonia, long term Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho was reportedly 'disgusted' by Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave him out of Liverpool's starting lineup against Everton on Sunday.

In what has undoubtedly been one of the most volatile transfer sagas to date, Coutinho's situation at Liverpool was clear during the summer window; he wants to leave for Barcelona.

After a failed attempt at pushing through a transfer request in the hope of jetting off to the Catalan capital, Liverpool's midfield maestro has remained at the Reds until the next transfer window at least. Although he seems to be content with staying put at Liverpool for the time being, both the club and the fans know it is only a matter of time before their main man eventually departs.

To add fuel to the fire, reports from Barcelona claim the Brazilian was horrified by Klopp's decision to leave him on the bench for the Merseyside derby on Sunday. As reported by Sport Witness, the 25 year-old has been further motivated to exit the club after being excluded in such a crucial game.

It remains to be seen how long Coutinho will continue to ply his trade on Merseyside before he inevitably departs. Liverpool will likely face a barrage of offers from Spain come January if recent reports are to be believed.

Coutinho and co host 18th place West Brom on Wednesday night in what should be a comfortable tie for the home side 

