Crystal Palace Defensive Injury Woes Revealed Following Jubilant Last Gasp Victory Over Watford

Crystal Palace climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time this season following a dramatic fightback in the dying embers of their clash with Watford on Tuesday night.

After the game looked all but decided, Hornets midfielder Tom Cleverley was sent off in the 85th minute for a second bookable offense, which sparked Palace into life, with Bakary Sako and James McArthur striking in injury time to give the Eagles their third win of the season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Now unbeaten in six games, Roy Hodgson's reinvention of a seemingly damaged beyond repair side has been something to behold, and has seen them climb out of the relegation zone, which many saw as an impossible task.

Although Palace fans are full of joy following their impressive win over Watford, their growing injury list has heaped pressure on Roy Hodgson for their upcoming clash against Leicester on Saturday.

As reported by 101 Great Goals, Timothy Fosu-Mensah suffered a hamstring injury in the victory over Watford, while Joel Ward, who was replaced by Fosu-Mensah due to injury, still remains out of action. In addition, Mamadou Sakho is sidelined once again following last week's thrilling 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

4 of the last 5 Crystal Palace home games:



- 89th & 92nd minute goals to win



- Missed penalty 93rd minute



- 92nd minute winner



- 97th minute equaliser



Never leave Selhurst Park early! 👏#CPFC pic.twitter.com/AW0BN6DZd2 — Dugout (@Dugout) December 12, 2017

This leaves Hodgson with a whole host of defensive injury woes, and with a trip to the King Power Stadium looming, it certainly won't be an easy task for the Eagles to continue their unbeaten run of late.