Eden Hazard Explains How Chelsea Forward Line's Movement Was Critical to Huddersfield Win

Eden Hazard has lauded Chelsea's fantastic front three for sticking to Antonio Conte's tactical plan in the 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

The Belgian was part of the side that put the 1-0 loss to West Ham behind them as the reigning Premier League champions returned to winning ways.

Hazard was quoted in the London Evening Standard as he explained why it had been imperative for he and his teammates to carry out Conte's plan, and lavished particular praise on the movement of those up front with him.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He said: "We had a bad game against West Ham. When things happen like this we need to bounce back.

"There was fantastic movement from the front three. Well, when you have the players we have...

"The manager wants us to move a lot, not stay in the same position. We scored three goals, the fans will be happy."

Last night against Huddersfield:



- Cesar Azpilicueta: 150 touches, 143 passes, 95.1% pass accuracy



- Antonio Rudiger: 129 touches, 122 passes, 94.3% pass accuracy



- Andreas Christensen: 104 touches, 98 passes, 98% pass accuracy



CHELSEA'S BEST BACK LINE 🔥 — . (@OfficialCheIs) December 13, 2017

Chelsea find themselves 11 points off the top of the Premier League as they enter the fixture-packed festive period, with current league leaders Manchester City seemingly uncatchable.

Conte admitted at the weekend that it would be virtually impossible for the Blue to catch City at this point and, whilst Hazard was in agreement over his boss' comments about needing a bit of down time after a hectic period already, stated that he and his fellow players needed to keep going.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

He added: "We have a lot of games in a short period but since I came to Chelsea, every year is the same.

"Yes, we want to rest a bit more but it's not possible so we are looking forward for the rest of the season."

Chelsea face Bournemouth and Southampton at Stamford Bridge before travelling to Goodison Park to take on a resurgent Everton in the next 10 days.



