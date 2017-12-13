FanVoice: After Bosz & de Boer's Recent Failures, is the Eredivise a False Replication of Success?

To many avid Eredivisie viewers, the likes of Frank de Boer and Peter Bosz are excellent football managers; both being successful coaches in Holland's top division whilst earning plaudits for their intense pressing styles and fluid passing implemented into their respective Ajax teams.

The aforementioned point is respectable and justifiable; de Boer remains the only manager to win four successive Eredivisie titles, doing so during his trophy-laden spell with Ajax where he also won the Johan Cruyff Shield, with his achievements earning him recognition for some of Europe's top jobs.

Additionally, and more recently, Bosz won the hearts of the Ajax faithful with his high energy pressing style as well as his ability to dictate games with a team largely made up of young players; something that those associated with Ajax hold dear to them.

The Dutchman took his young guns to the Europa League final, ultimately losing out to Manchester United, as well as leading his side to a second placed finish in the league - one point behind champions Feyenoord.

However, for those outside of the Netherlands, the pair seem pretty ordinary; de Boer landed the Inter job after his exploits in Amsterdam, signing a three-year contract at the San Siro to succeed Roberto Mancini, although his first venture outside of Holland as a manager ended in disastrous fashion.

The former Barcelona defender lasted just 85 days in Italy, winning just five of his 14 games at the helm and somewhat tarnishing his reputation in the process. A ten month break from the beautiful game ensued, before de Boer landed his third job in management in South London with Crystal Palace.

Amazingly, the Dutchman's tenure with the Eagles lasted eight days less than his Italian expedition, managing just four league games without seeing his side score a goal, the shortest reign of any manager in the Premier League era as well as the only team to ever record such a poor start. His time with Palace has undoubtedly stained his coaching career immeasurably.

In Bosz's case, a stint at Borussia Dortmund followed his time at Ajax, and the 54-year-old looked to have broken the stereotype as he got off to a flying start in Germany. After a record-breaking start in which his side went without conceding a goal for the first five Bundesliga matches and recorded six wins in seven, things turned sour for Bosz.

Just three points from the next eight followed, and in addition to failing to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages, Bosz was given his marching orders.

The Eredivisie isn't just a false replication of success for managers. Many players have made the jump from Holland's top flight into other divisions around Europe and struggled significantly. To name a few, Luuk de Jong, formerly of FC Twente and current PSV Eindhoven forward, recorded 39 goals in 76 league appearances for the former and is currently on 54 in 97 for the latter, with the common denominator of these stats being that both of these sides play in the Eredivisie.

Significantly, when de Jong decided to venture out of his homeland to sign for Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany, the Dutch international scored just six times in 36 games for the Bundesliga club, and a grand total of zero goals whilst on a season-long loan at Newcastle.

Furthermore, when Everton pinched the 2016 Dutch Football of the Year in Davy Klaassen from Ajax in a £23.6m deal, many regarded the signing of the Eredivisie club's captain as a shrewd piece of business, especially seeing as the 24-year-old scored 16 goals from midfield last season.

Fast forward six months into Klaassen's career on Merseyside and the midfielder finds himself stuck in the Toffees' reserves having started just three Premier League games so far this season, whilst the manager that signed him in Ronald Koeman has also received the sack.

In saying all this, the Eredivisie does through up a few gems every now and again. Luis Suarez arrived at Liverpool from Ajax, as did Dirk Kuyt from Feyenoord. Christian Eriksen also touched down in North London to sign for Spurs from Ajax, after Robin van Persie did from Feyenoord of course.

Despite all of the aforementioned's obvious qualities, in more recent times the barometer at which success is measured in Holland has differed wildly to what people outside of the Netherlands constitute it as; those who achieve there must be respected, but their credentials should not be viewed as easily transferable around Europe.