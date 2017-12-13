Fernando Torres Picks Atletico Madrid's Star of the Future & His Favourite Premier League Goals

Since his arrival in England, Alvaro Morata has drawn numerous comparisons with his fellow countryman Fernando Torres.

No, not the Fernando Torres that was hampered by chronic knee injuries that cost him a yard of pace and his place among the elite strikers in Europe; but the Fernando Torres that took the Premier League by storm at while at Liverpool.

Both blessed with pace, a deft drop of the shoulder, and a ruthlessness in front of goal, "El Nino" and Alvaro Morata are seen to be cut from the same cloth by fans and pundits alike; with Jamie Carragher stating "He [Morata] reminded me of Torres, similar sort of build to Torres, that sort of pace, bursting past people."

At their best, which Spaniard would you rather have in your team?



RT - Fernando Torres

❤️ - Alvaro Morata pic.twitter.com/tPE28mQfow — Sun Bets (@SunBets) December 6, 2017

In an interview with AS, Fernando Torres has finally given his opinion on his fellow countryman. El Nino spoke briefly but glowingly, declaring his love for the current Chelsea number nine:

"I love [Álvaro] Morata."

Along with this declaration, the Atletico Madrid revealed the goals he most fondly remembers from his time in the English Premier League:

"For Chelsea, I'd say the one I scored in the Europa League. Scoring in a final is always special, and I know how important that trophy was for us. With Liverpool, maybe the first one. It was my first goal in England, in front of my supporters at Anfield, such a special stadium."

‘You will be forever in my heart’



Fernando Torres thanks Chelsea fans for ovation ❤️️https://t.co/o26rTCMzXB pic.twitter.com/N0cbDFeQd9 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) December 5, 2017

During his interview, Fernando Torres also lauded the talents of current teammate: Saúl Ñíguez. The 33-year-old exclaimed that Saúl is "the player with the biggest present and future in the squad. He's always taken the right steps forward as a player."





The club itself mirrored the sentiments Torres shared in the summer when the young Spanish international was given an astonishing nine-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano. As El Nino was ten years previous, Saúl is seen to be the future of Atletico Madrid and the Spanish national team.