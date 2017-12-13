Filipe Luis Squashes Exit Rumours and Admits He's Happy at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis has rejected claims by an agent that he is unhappy at the club, and has reassured the fans he is indeed happy in Madrid.

Reports from Football Espana claimed that footballing agent Ahmet Bulut - the representative of Arda Turan - insisted Luis was looking for a way out of the club and wanted a move elsewhere, however when the report was posted on Twitter, the Brazilian responded brilliantly.

Filipe Luis, Atletico Madrid'den ayrılmak istediğini söyleyen Ahmet Bulut'un açıklamalarını yalanladı:



"Ve hepimiz bunun doğru olmadığını biliyoruz! 👍🏻" pic.twitter.com/dYH4PKFxWa — Goal Türkiye (@GoalTurkiye) December 12, 2017

The Brazilian international replied to the story with a tweet translating to "And we all know that is not true!" followed by a photo of him kissing the Atletico Madrid crest.

The 32-year-old spent four seasons at Atletico Madrid between 2010 and 2014 before he moved to Chelsea for around £16m that summer. Then, after an unsuccessful debut season with the Blues, Luis secured his return to Madrid in the summer of 2015 after signing a four-year contract with his former club.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Atletico currently sit six points behind league leaders Barcelona in third place and are still yet to lose a La Liga game so far this season. Luis himself has started in nine of those games and has even managed to get himself on the scoresheet in what has been a successful return to Spain.

He will now be looking to impress Brazilian national team head coach Tite with the hope of being included in Brazil's squad for the 2018 World Cup, and by the way things are looking, it looks more than likely he will be on the plane to Russia next summer.