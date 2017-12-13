Former Liverpool Striker Slams Defender as 'Basic' Error Costs Merseyside Derby Win

John Aldridge has hurled criticism towards Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren after the Croatian international's clumsy challenge on Dominic Calvert-Lewin allowed Wayne Rooney to rescue a point for Everton at Anfield.

The former Liverpool striker said that Lovren was guilty of lacking 'basic defending' and that he wouldn't have expected to see the error which lead to the penalty in a kick about at the park with his grandson.

Klopp: "Dejan Lovren didn't push him, there was a hand there but he didn't push." — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) December 10, 2017

"Lovren committed an error I would not have accepted from my little grandson in a park game," Aldridge wrote in his column for the Independent.

"He cost his team a win in Sunday’s Merseyside derby - and it confirmed once and for all that he is not cut out to be Liverpool’s first choice centre-back.

"Get your hands in the air, make it clear that you are not pushing the player and direct him towards the far corner of the box and away from goal," Aldridge continued about the penalty incident.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Instead, Lovren gave Pawson a decision to make and even if Calvert-Lewin played for the penalty, you’ll see those given in the modern game.

"This should have been basic defending and yet time and again, Lovren comes up short and there comes a point where you have to say enough is enough."

The 28-year-old defender is often in the firing line for Liverpool fans to vent their anger, with supporters desperate to see a more accomplished centre-back join their ranks.

After seeing Virgil van Dijk slip through their fingers in the summer, Liverpool need to address their defensive frailties out in January if they want to book their place in next season's Champions League.