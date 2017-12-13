Galatasaray to Send Manchester City Loanee Home After He Fails to Impress

After four successive years on loan at the likes of Sunderland, Celtic and Galatasary, Jason Denayer is reportedly set to finally make a move back to his parent club, Manchester City, this January; but not for the reason he had hoped for

According to talkSPORT, the 22-year-old defender is to be shipped back to the North-West of England after a dismal start to the 2017/18 season at Galatasaray. During what is Denayer's second loan spell at the Turkish giants, the Belgian youngster managed a measly six starts.

Anderlecht are interested in signing Jason Denayer (22) on loan in January, with the City defender struggling for game time at Galatasaray. Denayer has started 6 of Galatasaray's 15 league games. [@Sporx] pic.twitter.com/DMOhC88vcA — City Watch (@City_Watch) December 10, 2017

Although Jason Denayer has failed to contribute during his second spell on loan at the Turkish giants, Galatasaray have enjoyed a positive start to their 2017/18 Süper Lig season. Igor Tudor's side currently sit at the top of the Süper Lig table, two points clear of second place İstanbul Başakşehir F.K., and a further one point clear of arch rivals Fenerbahçe S.K.





Despite Manchester City's current defensive injury crisis - with Vincent Kompany and John Stones both currently sidelined - according to Fanatik, it is likely that Jason Denayer will be sent out on loan to one of his former clubs, Anderlecht, until the end of the 2017/18 season.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Sitting an astonishing ten points adrift of Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League table, Anderlecht are undoubtedly in need of a player of Denayer's quality to help them mount a post-Christmas title challenge.

After signing a five-year deal at Manchester City in 2013, Denayer enjoyed successful loan spells at both Celtic and Sunderland, but has seemingly failed to impress enough to warrant a permanent move back to his parent club, where he has yet to play a competitive game. Due to the signings of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi in recent years, it is perhaps unlikely that Denayer will ever make a competitive appearance for Manchester City.

During his spell at Celtic, the Belgian international won the 2014 PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year, as well as the league and League Cup double.