Italian Giants Lazio Threaten to Quit Serie A After Torino Loss

There are a number of stereotypes regarding the Italian populace. The furious hand gestures being needed to accentuate verbalisations; the obsession with fine garments, and - most aptly - a ferociously emotional and passionate disposition.

Over the past 24-hours, this aforementioned stereotypical disposition - coupled with a number of contentious refereeing decisions - has reportedly put SS Lazio on the brink of quitting the Serie A.

According to Premium Sport, Lazio president Claudio Lotito is considering pulling Le Aquile out of the Italian top flight, after his side were "victimised" by referee Piero Giacomelli during last night's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Torino at Stadio Olimpico.

300 Lazio fans protesting waiting outside Stadio Olimpico for the ref to come out after huge mistake on penalty not given in the game v Torino — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 11, 2017

The two points of contention occurred in the first half, when a handball by Iago Falque in the Torino penalty was not penalised and Ciro Immobile saw red for a supposed headbutt on Nicolas Burdisso.

During the half time interval, Lazio forward Luis Alberto exclaimed to Mediaset Premium: Maybe people don't like Lazio in the top four. It's incredible; that was a clear penalty."

Just one win in six games for Lazio after Ciro Immobile sees red in a 3-1 home loss to Torino. #UEL pic.twitter.com/d2QYHkaVkp — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) December 11, 2017

The defeat leaves I Biancocelesti three points adrift of inner-city rivals AS Roma in fourth, after a weekend in which none of the top four managed to secure maximum points. Perhaps most damaging however, Lazio will be without Ciro Immobile for the next number of leagues - if they decide to retain their position within the league.