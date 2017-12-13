Italian Legend Gianluigi Buffon Wins Coveted Gazzetta Sports' 'Man of the Year' Award

Juventus goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon has been awarded 'Man of the Year' at the Gazzetta Sports Awards in Milan.

The 39-year-old reached the final of the Champions League with the Bianconeri last season before announcing his retirement would arrive at the end of the current term.

Despite Italy's failures to qualify for the 2018 Russian World Cup - resulting in his subsequent international retirement - Buffon has been handed the award, and he sounds like he couldn't be more chuffed:

"I am proud," Buffon remarked, speaking to the club's official website.





"These recognitions indicate that the work I do is rewarding and as long as I will be useful for the cause and can provide motivation I will keep responding this way."

The stopper took the time to answer questions regarding the Old Lady's season so far - and Buffon remains optimistic, despite a much more contested Serie A this campaign:

"We didn't beat Inter but the results over the weekend meant that we are all still bunched together by just a few points. This championship is becoming thrilling and we are happy to be there in the mix."

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

On teammate Paulo Dybala:

"He is our strongest player and I would always have him in the team with me. Paulo is a champion, but he also knows he can become the absolute top player."

The veteran also spoke about his side's tough Champions League draw. Juventus go up against Tottenham in the round of 32:

"They're a team to be taken with caution.

"They are very physical individually and also have five or six options who can cause us problems technically. They bring a fast-paced style to the game on both sides and should not be underestimated."