Jose Mourinho Delivers Man Utd Team News With Marcos Rojo a Doubt for Bournemouth

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Marcos Rojo remains a doubt for Wednesday night's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Old Trafford following the cut he suffered to his head during the Manchester derby at the weekend.





Rojo briefly wore a bandage after picking up the wound in the first half of the game with City, but the Argentine international was replaced by Victor Lindelof at the interval.

It is Mourinho's hope that Rojo can play, but it may be that the United boss is forced to go with another option on this occasion - either Lindelof, Phil Jones or both, depending on whether he chooses to use two centre-backs or three.

"He's a brave guy. I don't know how he is - let's see if he can be ready for the match. But if he's not ready, we have other alternatives to play," Mourinho told MUTV of Rojo's condition.

Lindelof had started four Premier League games in a row prior to dropping to the bench for the derby and has shown the kind of ability and defensive intelligence in recent weeks that prompted United to pay in excess of £30m for his services in summer.

Jones hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in November, but was fit enough for a place on the bench on Sunday and has the trust from Mourinho to come back in.

"Phil Jones was already on the bench at the weekend. The injury is behind him and hopefully he can stay fit for the rest of the games," the manager said.

Unfortunately for United, Eric Bailly remains absent and it could be February before he is seen back on the pitch again. Paul Pogba will also be missing against Bournemouth as he serves the second of a three-game suspension for his red card against Arsenal earlier this month.