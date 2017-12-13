Jose Mourinho Delivers Man Utd Team News With Marcos Rojo a Doubt for Bournemouth

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Marcos Rojo remains a doubt for Wednesday night's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Old Trafford following the cut he suffered to his head during the Manchester derby at the weekend.


Rojo briefly wore a bandage after picking up the wound in the first half of the game with City, but the Argentine international was replaced by Victor Lindelof at the interval.

It is Mourinho's hope that Rojo can play, but it may be that the United boss is forced to go with another option on this occasion - either Lindelof, Phil Jones or both, depending on whether he chooses to use two centre-backs or three.

"He's a brave guy. I don't know how he is - let's see if he can be ready for the match. But if he's not ready, we have other alternatives to play," Mourinho told MUTV of Rojo's condition.

Lindelof had started four Premier League games in a row prior to dropping to the bench for the derby and has shown the kind of ability and defensive intelligence in recent weeks that prompted United to pay in excess of £30m for his services in summer.

Jones hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in November, but was fit enough for a place on the bench on Sunday and has the trust from Mourinho to come back in.

"Phil Jones was already on the bench at the weekend. The injury is behind him and hopefully he can stay fit for the rest of the games," the manager said.

Unfortunately for United, Eric Bailly remains absent and it could be February before he is seen back on the pitch again. Paul Pogba will also be missing against Bournemouth as he serves the second of a three-game suspension for his red card against Arsenal earlier this month.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters