Leicester Boss Claude Puel Confirms Positive Team News Ahead of His Return to St. Mary's

Leicester City boss Claude Puel is buoyed to have Japanese forward Shinji Okazaki available for selection for their trip to St. Mary's.

Okazaki was instrumental when called upon during Leicester's 3-2 victory at Newcastle, but suffered a head injury that made him doubtful for the Southampton game. Though, Puel expects Okazaki to escape the injury doubt and afford him more integral playing time.

Speaking ahead of the Wednesday's game, Puel was happy to also share the news that both Robert Huth and Matty James - who have yet to feature this season - were back training with the squad. He told the club website:

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

“We have no other injuries at this moment. Starting back with us is Robert Huth and Matty James on the pitch. It was great to see them and to start to make training sessions with the squad.





“I don’t know [if they will be available yet]. They need a lot of training sessions. I think if they play games with the Under-23s, time will tell.”





Despite the concerns that once surrounded his appointment for the job back in October, Puel has reversed the backwards slide the Foxes endured at the start of the season. The former Lille manager has not only stopped the rut that Craig Shakespeare left, but also pushed the club into the top half of the table.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Leicester currently occupy eighth in the table, and Puel will hope that his club continue their four-match unbeaten run, as he returns to Southampton for the first time since being sacked by the club in June.





The impressive Demarai Gray looks to be rested as the fixtures become more congested. Elsewhere, Christian Fuchs should come in to replace Ben Chilwell at the left-back position, as Puel aims to rotate his side.