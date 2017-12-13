Lionel Messi Hopes Football Will 'Repay the Debt' Owed to Him After Miraculous Argentina Performance

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi has admitted that he hopes football will "repay the debt" that manager Jorge Sampaoli claimed owes him.

Messi produced a miracle when Argentina needed him most in the nation's final World Cup qualifying match, and he almost single-handedly managed to secure his country's ticket to Russia 2018.

And now, reflecting on the qualification, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner hopes to be repaid by the footballing gods:

"I hope football will repay the debt," he explained in an interview with FIFA.com (via Marca). "I heard what Jorge Sampaoli said. In fact, he even told me himself."

Messi and his side made their way to the World Cup final back in 2014 - eventually losing to Germany in extra time, and the 30-year-old admits that even now the memories of that night haunt him:

"No, I don't think it will ever heal," he said. "I think I'm just going to have to live with what happened, it'll always be there. The World Cup provides nice memories, but also some very painful ones."

Epsilon/GettyImages

Heading into the summer, the South American country hopes to be able to emulate the kind of form that made them so successful in 2014. But despite a less than impressive qualifying campaign, Messi reckons something has changed now that they know they'll be in Russia when the World Cup comes around:

"After the Ecuador game, the team feels different," he continued. "Argentina has let go of all the fear and tension that came with that match. This changes the atmosphere a lot."

Argentina find themselves in Group D for the World Cup, along with Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters