Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Rallies His Side in Preparation for Wednesday's Clash With West Brom

Following Liverpool's frustrating and somewhat controversial 1-1 draw with fierce rivals Everton on Sunday, their footballing totem Mohamed Salah has called for his side to bounce back with a victory over West Brom on Wednesday night.

Quickly becoming a hero at Anfield with 18 goals already this season, Salah is confident Liverpool can walk away with all three points in what is seemingly a must-win clash with 18th place West Brom, who have endured a torrid start to the season so far.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's official website, the 25 year-old said, "All of us were disappointed after that game but that was the result and we have to carry on.

"The next game is an important game for us at home, we have to get the three points and look forward."

He goes on to say how crucial the fans are at home to helping the team to victory, while he addressed his outrageous scoring record since arriving in Merseyside in the summer.

"The atmosphere is unbelievable, the supporters are behind us every game and we feel like we have someone pushing us every minute. It's a good feeling, all the players feel it, so we have to carry on and concentrate on winning the game."

The Egyptian equalled his career-best tally of 19 goals in a season but remains modest as always on any potential personal targets for the end of 2017-18.

Mohamed Salah has been named BBC African Footballer of the Year for 2017 🔴🏆



Congratulations, Mo! 👏https://t.co/2B6obP1Gx6 pic.twitter.com/8xhY8k0RtO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 11, 2017

"I will say at the end of the season but now I'm quiet and I keep it for myself! We'll see at the end of the season."

Liverpool host West Brom on Wednesday evening, with Jurgen Klopp's side hoping to bounce back from a frustrating stalemate with Everton last time out.