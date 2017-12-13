Man City Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Claims 'Incredible' Teammates Are the Best He's Played With

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has claimed that his current teammates are the best bunch of players he's ever worked with, and seems to believe that the club's current run of consecutive wins can continue for a while.

City's 2-1 victory over rivals Manchester United gave them their 14th successive Premier League win this season, and a victory over Swansea on Wednesday evening would see the Citizens break a league record.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, Gundogan has admitted that this City side is the best he's been part of:

"Quality wise, definitely. We have so many talented players - it's incredible." the German international said.





"You can change one, two, three, four [players] and it is still just about our type of football. You don't even recognise that someone is missing.

"We always feel that every single game is going to be tougher and tougher, with every win it feels like our opponents have even more will to beat us. It is going to very challenging but obviously with every win our confidence rises."

City are now 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and while many have already named them champions, Gundogan remains grounded, admitting that there's still much of the season to be played:

"We have the quality - we have showed it already, but there is still a long, long way to go until we can put our hands on a trophy.

"We haven't won anything yet, we are just enjoying it at the moment, maybe more than 19 other teams in the Premier League."