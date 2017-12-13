Man Utd Starlet Angel Gomes Signs 1st Pro Contract With Red Devils Amid Rife Barcelona Speculation

Manchester United have announced that 17-year-old attacking midfielder Angel Gomes has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The youngster, who has made numerous strides since joining the Red Devils as a six-year-old, was being eyed by several outfits around Europe, with Barcelona rumoured as being the most keen on snatching him up.

Christmas is always a good time for Angels... 😇



We are delighted to announce that @AGomes_47 has signed his first professional contract with #MUFC!





But United have finally tied him down and fans can now rest easy as the starlet isn't likely to leave Old Trafford anytime soon.

A statement on their official website reads: "Manchester United is delighted to announce that Angel Gomes has signed his first professional contract with the club."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The player has since expressed his happiness as it relates to the development, claiming that United has always been a big part of his life.

“Manchester United has always been a big part of my life," he declared. "I have been with the club since the age of six and it was a proud moment for me when I made my first team debut.

“This club is renowned for giving home grown players opportunities to progress into the first team and that was a major factor in me signing my first professional contract at this great club.

.@AGomes_47 - "It's amazing and something I've been working for my whole life..."





"I am still young but am looking forward to continuing my development with the help of the coaching staff and I will take every opportunity that comes my way.”

“I am delighted that Angel has signed his first professional contract with the club," Red Devils Boss Jose Mourinho chimed in.

"I gave him his first-team debut at the end of last season which made him not only the youngest Manchester United player to play in the Premier League era but also the youngest player to represent Manchester United since Duncan Edwards in 1953.”