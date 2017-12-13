Man Utd Target Antoine Griezmann Now Expected to Join Barcelona in the Summer

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Senior figures at Atletico Madrid and Manchester United now expect Antoine Griezmann to join Barcelona in the summer, the Independent has reported.

The Catalan club have now emerged as favourites to secure his signature, despite repeated speculation of interest from United.

The Premier League club failed in a bid to bring Griezmann to Old Trafford last summer with Atletico in the midst of a transfer ban, and it seems they could now be set to miss out.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Barcelona are determined to add to their attack having lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, and see the Frenchman as an ideal target.

United are reportedly not overly concerned by the prospect of missing out on Griezmann, who has scored seven goals in 18 appearances for Atletico this season.

The club hierarchy have now turned their attention to other targets, with a few options in different positions being concerned.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Word is believed to have reached United that Barcelona are "very far ahead" in the race to sign Griezmann.

Some of Atletico's players are now said to be of the belief that Griezmann will move to the Nou Camp, too.


The former Real Sociedad forward signed a new contract in June after the breakdown of the United deal, but that is only likely to increase Atletico's demands should Barcelona launch a bid.


