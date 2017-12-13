How to watch Manchester United vs. Bournemouth. 

Manchester United will host Bournemouth on Wednesday in a Premier League match.

Manchester United is coming off a 2–1 home defeat to Manchester City, a loss that put 11 points between the Red Devils and league–leading City. Jose Mourinho's side is in second place, three points ahead of Chelsea, but the title is starting to look out of reach.

Bournemouth is coming off a 2–2 draw with Crystal Palace. Bournemouth currently sits in 14th place in the Premier League, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold