Morose Anthony Martial Arrives to Training in an Uber Taxi as United Look to Respond

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

While Anthony Martial's United team mates arrived for training in their top brand fleet of super cars, the French international has more humble tastes and prefers to spend his money on taxis. 

Instead of being behind the wheel, the 22-year-old prefers others to do his driving for him as he kept his head down in the back of a modest Honda cab, although he looked less than impressed about the whole experience.

Reported by Sun Sport, more of the Red Devil squad arrived at the club's Carrington training ground with the wounds from the 'Battle of Old Trafford' on Sunday still fresh and exposed. All the players will be eager to put the disappointing performance and result against Manchester City firmly behind them. 

Although there continues to be a fall-out from Sunday as details emerge from events at the conclusion of the colossal Premier League fixture, it is now time for the squad to regroup and more on.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Jose Mourinho and his talented side will want to put on a commanding display at home to Bournemouth on Wednesday night to convince disgruntled United supporters they they are still very much involved in the race for the title, even after a painful defeat against their noisy neighbours from across the city. 

