Newcastle Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic Targeted by Torino as Magpies Push for Besiktas Striker

Aleksandar Mitrovic could be offered a route out of Newcastle United with Serie A side Torino, according to Calciomercato, which states that Rafa Benitez has made Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun a target for the January transfer window, thereby reducing the Serbs playing time.

The Serbian has only scored once in the Premier League with five of his six appearances coming from the bench.

Seems like a few decent clubs are interested in Mitrovic. Makes you wonder if the same clubs would want Joselu or Gayle? 🤔 — NUFC Online (@NUFC_Online) December 13, 2017

Torino are reportedly in the market for a striker as it would ease the burden on Andrea Belotti. The Turin based club are currently in a decent run of form sitting 11th in Serie A having gone unbeaten in their last six matches.

This including an eye catching 3-1 win away to Lazio last weekend. They also frustrated league leaders Internazionale to earn a 1-1 draw.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Mitrovic is into his third season on Tyneside having joined from Anderlecht in July 2015 for a fee around £13m, but he has endured a tough return to the Premier League with Newcastle with the Serb given very few chances to impress Rafa Benitez.





He helped the club return to the top flight as Championship champions last season with six goals in 29 appearances.

After a decent start to the season, Newcastle are sliding down the table at an alarming rate having failed to win any of their last seven games. This run includes three home defeats to Bournemouth, Watford and Leicester with seven goals conceded.

The Magpies now face a crucial home game against Everton on Wednesday night before trips to Arsenal and West Ham before Christmas.