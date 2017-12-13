Newcastle Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic Targeted by Torino as Magpies Push for Besiktas Striker

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Aleksandar Mitrovic could be offered a route out of Newcastle United with Serie A side Torino, according to Calciomercato, which states that Rafa Benitez has made Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun a target for the January transfer window, thereby reducing the Serbs playing time. 

The Serbian has only scored once in the Premier League with five of his six appearances coming from the bench. 

Torino are reportedly in the market for a striker as it would ease the burden on Andrea Belotti. The Turin based club are currently in a decent run of form sitting 11th in Serie A having gone unbeaten in their last six matches. 

This including an eye catching 3-1 win away to Lazio last weekend. They also frustrated league leaders Internazionale to earn a 1-1 draw. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Mitrovic is into his third season on Tyneside having joined from Anderlecht in July 2015 for a fee around £13m, but he has endured a tough return to the Premier League with Newcastle with the Serb given very few chances to impress Rafa Benitez. 


He helped the club return to the top flight as Championship champions last season with six goals in 29 appearances. 

After a decent start to the season, Newcastle are sliding down the table at an alarming rate having failed to win any of their last seven games. This run includes three home defeats to Bournemouth, Watford and Leicester with seven goals conceded. 

The Magpies now face a crucial home game against Everton on Wednesday night before trips to Arsenal and West Ham before Christmas. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters