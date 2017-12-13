Peter Crouch Recalls the Time He Chose to Sacrifice Dirk Kuyt Over Xabi Alonso: I Nearly Killed Him!

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

One week before your club's most important game of the season - possibly one of the most important games in your club's history - what would you expect your favourite team's players do be doing? Sitting in ice-baths? Practicing penalties? Literally being wrapped in cotton wool? 

Generally, the expectation is that - one week before the biggest game of the season - a manager is ensuring that his players are mentally and physically at 100%. 

However in 2007, one week before the UEFA Champions League final, Rafael Benitez opted to throw caution to the wind; almost costing one of his player's their life in the process. 

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Peter Crouch revealed at a week before the Liverpool's Champions League final encounter with A.C. Milan, that the decision to allow he and his Liverpool teammates to go go-karting almost proved disastrous. 

After losing control of his kart, Crouch explained that - fully aware that he was set crash into one of his teammates - he opted to career into Dirk Kuyt as opposed to Xabi Alonso as he was less valuable to the team.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"I think it was before the Champions League final... I think we were in Portugal, we had a week before the game and we went away we were training and we went go-karting.

"Went out, obviously going around the track and I've come in, I've flew into the pit obviously where we stop. 

Image by Matt Barnes

"I thought right I'll just brake now. No brakes whatsoever... so I've seen Alonso and I've seen Kuyt and I thought who's more valuable? So I've swerved into Kuyt and fair play to him he literally jumped with his legs like that and I've gone straight through him... God's honest truth it was quite dangerous."


Although Liverpool would lose 2-1 to AC Milan, most fans will probably agree that Crouch made the right choice.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters