PHOTO: Injured Chelsea Forward Alvaro Morata Frustrates Fans with Instagram Post

Injured Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has infuriated fans after posting an advertisement on Instagram prior to his side's away trip to Huddersfield on Tuesday night.

The Spaniard picked up a back injury on Friday before completing 90 minutes against West Ham at the weekend, but manager Antonio Conte ruled him out of the midweek trip in order for him to recover from the niggle.

As it turned out, Chelsea didn't need their top scorer, as they ran out in a comfortable 3-1 victory in Yorkshire. However, that didn't stop some fans from voicing their frustration with him after he posted an advert for water on his Instagram page:

Be water my friend 💧 @aguanumero9 A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on Dec 12, 2017 at 11:24am PST

Some of the comments read:

“You broke your back, didn’t you? Why are you smiling, Alvaro?”

“Mate you should be focusing on scoring not on adverting the best water”

“Also ur miss against west ham was very disappointing work harder in training”

“Keeping busy whilst your team mates are busy I see….”

“Chuck a kit on and get upto Huddersfield ffs”

“You should be helping our team, not promoting water”

“You are not injured…”

“Flogging water instead of a trip up north…..cheers then”

“Just seen your ‘tired’ pathetic, act your big age”

“You’re not up for a cold tuesday night at huddersfield eh?”

“You should be on the pitch or at least there supporting your teammates”

You could call this harsh from Chelsea fans. The former Real Madrid striker has worked his socks off since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, and has acclimatised to the Premier League immediately.

With that said, he definitely could've picked a better time to post the photo...