Premier League Giants Set to Lock Horns Over £20m-Rated Hoffenheim Ace Amiri

Hoffenheim star Nadiem Amiri will be the subject of a January transfer tug-of-war between Manchester United and Arsenal.

That is according to the Sun, who have reported that the attacking midfielder is high on the list of targets of both Jose Mourinho's and Arsene Wenger's wishlist.

The Premier League giants are believed to hold significant interest in Amiri's talent thanks to his excellent form for Hoffenheim this season, and the pair will look to oust the other when the winter window opens at the turn of the year.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Amiri has netted four goals and registered two assists in 18 matches for Die Kraichgauer this term, but it is the overall manner of his displays which have piqued the interest of United and Arsenal.

The Red Devils may be on the lookout for fresh midfield reinforcements next month as the futures of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marouane Fellaini continue to be speculated about - the duo falling out of favour and entering the last six months of their deal respectively.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are also on the hunt for players like Amiri with the likes of Jack Wilshere also seemingly on the way out of north London, and the 21-year-old's capture would be a coup for either club as the battle for Amiri heats up.

Even though Hoffenheim lost some top players in the summer, there is still some great talent in the club:

• Denis Geiger

• Mark Uth

• Serge Gnabry

• Nadiem Amiri

• Kevin Akpoguma

Look how they are repaying the faith Julian Nagelsmann put into them this afternoon vs Leipzig pic.twitter.com/LmQ7iJi2eN — Shaz (@MysticMO11) December 2, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to have run the rule over the Germany Under-21 international recently, but they are third favourites to land Amiri behind the current front runners.

Amiri - valued at around £20m - has bagged 10 goals and 10 assists in 86 appearances for Hoffenheim's senior side since he first-team debut in Feburary 2015 - the attacker playing the full 90 minutes in a 3-0 reverse to Wolfsburg.

He has become a vital cog in the wheel of Julian Nagelsmann's team since and is one of a number of quality players currently starring for the currently eighth-placed German top flight side.

