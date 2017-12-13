Roy Hodgson Refuses to Take Credit for Subs That Inspired Sensational 2-1 Comeback Against Watford

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson refused to take credit for the 2-1 comeback against Watford in Tuesday night's thrilling Premier League tie at Selhurst Park, despite both goals coming from his substitutions.

The Eagles made the worst possible start by conceding to a Daryl Janmaat header after three minutes, and they left it late as Bakary Sako scored in the 89th minute and James McArthur sealed the victory in stoppage time.

Speaking to the Croydon Advertiser in his post-match press conference, Hodgson commented on the impact of his subs: "I don’t take the credit for that, but when you are losing and you have all that possession, when you have players to give you fresh legs and if they score a goal, that is great.

"The quality of our play wasn’t as good today, but we have played better and not got three points. It is hard to say not at the races. Watford were the better team in the first half, but they are a good team and they have had some good results.





"It doesn’t matter how long you have been in the game, these football matches always have their own story. No-one can say what the story will be. Will one team dominate, will it be exciting? You just don’t know. Because teams do fight to the end and have substitutes who are worthy of a place in the team, you do see late drama."

The win lifted Palace out of the relegation zone for the first time this season, a momentous occasion considering the dire start to the season they had under Frank de Boer.

When Crystal Palace move out of the bottom 3 for the first time in god knows how long!#CRYWAT pic.twitter.com/ycRmySco5Z — 90min (@90min_Football) December 12, 2017

Hodgson added: "I didn’t feel this was a hopeless case. From the moment I started working with the players, I could see they were willing to buy in to the philosophy and they would do their level best to become a better team. Full credit to them for that. They work hard on the training field. It makes my job easier.

"They are very happy. As down as they were on Saturday, today is the opposite. There is euphoria in the dressing room. They have to settle down now and enjoy their day off and work hard on Thursday."

Palace face the tough task of travelling to the King Power Stadium for Saturday's early kick-off against Leicester.