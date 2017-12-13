Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Laughs Off Fears Over 'Tunnel Club' Visibility

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has brushed off suggestions that Spurs' proposal for a visible 'Tunnel Club' will be an issue.

The North London outfit are playing at Wembley this season whilst their White Hart Lane base is renovated in a £750m makeover.

The club has announced plans to allow spectators to view the players lining up in the tunnel using a two-way mirror, and Pochettino was quizzed on the subject in the aftermath after Sunday's Manchester derby.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

He acknowledged it can be difficult to remain cool after tempers flared in a heated post-match exchange following Manchester City's win at Old Trafford.

"You can talk when you're calm and avoid everything, but when something happens on the pitch and you are under stress and you are emotional, sometimes you cannot stop (yourself) and sometimes it can happen." Pochettino said.

"It's difficult to be calm and relaxed in that situation."

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Citizens coach Mikel Arteta is understood to have suffered a cut head in Sunday's fracas, but the Spurs boss was quick to quip that supporter safety would not be an issue.

"The tunnel is (protected) with the glass! Big glass. Like the bank glass, it's very safe!" Pochettino joked with the assembled media in his weekly press conference.

"But now, yes, both City and Tottenham, maybe need to paint it black. Or have half-time curtains!"

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

'Tunnel Club' will cost supporters around £9,000 a year, and is one of many new features at the clubs new 61,500-seater home.



Fans will be looking forward to a return to more familiar surroundings, with their side struggling for home form this season.

Since moving to Wembley, Pochettino's men have laboured to only four wins in their eight home games, a stark contrast to their home form last season, where they failed to collect maximum points in only two of their 19 home fixtures.