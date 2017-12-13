Struggling Manchester City Star Danilo Is Wanted Back by His Old Club Porto

In a year that every international player is worried about their club playing time - due to the World Cup this summer - Manchester City defender Danilo is worried that his spot in the Brazil squad is in jeopardy if he doesn’t find regular first-team action.

According to The Sun, the full-back is wanted by his former club Porto and would have a greater chance of first-team action there.

The Brazilian is worried that if he doesn’t start playing regularly and advertising his repertoire of skills, his place on the plane could be in jeopardy ahead of the World Cup this summer.

He is understood to be considering his immediate future and moving on in January is of interest to him. Danilo spent three years at Porto before he joined Real Madrid in 2015 and it seems that the Portuguese club are interested in having him back again.

The 26-year-old has managed a poultry 13 appearances under Pep Guardiola and has struggled to break into the first-team due to the form of the defensive unit.

A source at the Etihad has said “Danilo has not had a great time here. He cannot get into the first-team and is only making the odd appearance. He is concerned it is harming his chances of playing at next summer’s World Cup finals.

"It is affecting his performances when he does play. His old club Porto are taking a look. We have good relations with them after they sold us Eliaquim Mangala and Fernando.”

Surely this wasn’t what Danilo expected when he swapped Los Blancos for the Citizens. He would have expected to be more featured in the team, but that hasn’t come to fruition.

With a World Cup coming and Danilo at the age where he should be coming into his prime, a move away from City would make sense for the Brazilian.