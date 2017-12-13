Terriers' Announcer Amusingly Trolls Chelsea Squad During the Half Time Interval

Chelsea confidently brushed aside the challenge of Huddersfield Town in their 3-1 win at the John Smith's stadium on Tuesday night.

Goals by Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro gave the Blues a 3-0 lead before an injury time Laurent Depoitre goal reduced the deficit for the home side.

After suffering a humiliating defeat at West Ham on Saturday, the champions responded in emphatic fashion comfortably disposing of their Yorkshire opponents, although inevitable defeat was greeted by humour by the promoted side.

Reported by Give Me Sport, the Terriers' on-pitch announcer tried his best to raise the spirits of the home support with a bit of subtle hilarity at half time with the west London club dominating proceedings.

It's cold out there, yes. But have you ever seen a professional footballer do this with a hot water bottle on the bench?

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi was pictured holding a water bottle to his face in an attempt to battle the cold while on the bench at West Ham. You need to remember they breed them tough 'up north' and Huddersfield were obviously less then impressed with the Belgian international's lack of substance.

The announcer masterfully took his opportunity to troll the Chelsea squad in particular Batshuayi over his antics saying: "I think the Chelsea lads have earned their half-time hot water bottles!"

Although his comments might not have been gratefully appreciated by the army of travelling Chelsea supporters, sometimes humour is the best way to tackle adversity. It certainly brought a smile to the home fans as they tucked into their half time refreshments.



