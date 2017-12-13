West Ham Chairman Admits David Moyes Will Bring in New Players Amid Jack Wilshere Speculation

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan has claimed that new boss David Moyes will be in the market for new players this January, stoking the fires of speculation around an reportedly imminent move for Arsenal outcast Jack Wilshere.

Wilshere has been given limited game time this season, with his only appearances coming in the Europa League and a few cameos off the bench in the Premier League.

If the 25-year-old stands any chance of making England's World Cup squad next summer, he will have to play regularly, and the Hammers could give him his opportunity, according to reports from the Daily Star.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"David [Moyes] is still weighing up the areas we are short in," Sullivan said in the club's match day programme before Wednesday's clash with Arsenal. “But you can be rest assured two or three players will be brought in to improve the team.

"Before then, we have players available again after injury, with more set to return soon, too. So there is competition for places."

West Ham host the Gunners at the London Stadium on Wednesday evening, and Jack Wilshere is in contention to start due to an injury to Aaron Ramsey. 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

While Sullivan did not name Wilshere in his writing, Moyes has previously name-checked the midfielder as a potential recruit.

Speaking about Wilshere, Moyes said: "I think Jack Wilshere would be someone who we’d have to look at, if he was available.

“I also want to make sure we’re looking at players who’ve got time and who can be at the club for a long period and not just in for a short period."

David Moyes and the Hammers fans will be sure to pay close attention to the Arsenal Midfielder who only has six months left on his Arsenal deal.


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters