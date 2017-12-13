West Ham Defender James Collins Posts Positive News of Injury Return on Instagram

West Ham centre half James Collins has taken to Instagram to inform Hammers fans that he is back in the squad this weekend for when his side host Arsenal.

Collins has been out of action for his side since the back end of November due to a hamstring complaint, but it appears that he's fit and raring to go after sharing a training video on his Instagram page on Wednesday:

Buzzing to be back out there with the lads the last week or so and buzzing to be back in the squad for the Arsenal game tomorrow night ⚒⚒ @westham #coyi.... sorry about the dink @adr13nsanmiguel 😜❤️ A post shared by James Collins (@gingercollins19) on Dec 12, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

The defender captioned the video:

"Buzzing to be back out there with the lads the last week or so and buzzing to be back in the squad for the Arsenal game tomorrow night."

Meanwhile, on the back of an unlikely victory over Chelsea at the weekend, Hammers boss David Moyes has discussed how he plans to perform a second giant killing in the space of a week against the Gunners:

“If you talk about Arsenal, they're a really good team with excellent players, but we need to find a way of getting a result,” Moyes told his pre-match press conference (via Evening Standard).

“If we can score another early goal, we'll be thrilled.”

The Scotsman also took the time to discuss his opposition players, paying fair compliments to Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere (who he has been linked with a move for) ahead of the tie:

“I really like Aaron Ramsey,” Moyes said. “I tried to sign him for Everton before he went to Arsenal and he's turned out to be a terrific player.

“Jack Wilshere is also an excellent footballer, but maybe some of his injury problems have held him back.

“I'm not an expert on Arsenal, but whoever will be play will be good players.