West Ham to Make Reece Oxford's Gladbach Move Permanent in Cut-Price Deal

West Ham are reportedly seeking to permanently offload 18-year-old defender Reece Oxford.

The Londoners sent the player to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach on loan during the summer and were set to bring him back in January, given that he's only made two appearances for the German outfit this season.

But according to The Sun, things have changed on Oxford's end. Despite his lack of game time, the Englishman is said to be happy and adjusting well to life in Germany, while Gladbach are pleased with his progress.

His second appearance came in the form of his first Bundesliga start on Tuesday night. And while his side lost 1-0 to Freiburg, the youngster impressed, albeit playing out of position in a right-back role.

Oxford won 63% of his challenges on the night, having made the joint-highest number with 24. Only Matthias Ginter had greater success.





Gladbach's sporting director Max Eberl has already indicated that the club want the player to remain with them for the long haul, but also admitted that West Ham will be the ones who decide.





"He's a top lad," Eberl told the Bundesliga website earlier this month. "He's come on well and we're very happy with him. It takes time to find your feet in the Bundesliga, but we certainly want him to stay. West Ham now have the final say."

"We could look into signing him anyway. When our injured players are back, we're going to have quite a strong troop."

The Sun report that the Hammers would be willing to part with Oxford for the cut-price fee of £6m. However, it all remains to be seen.