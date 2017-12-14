6 of the Best Moments From the Premier League After a Dramatic Week in Relegation Battle

More drama was served up in the latest round of Premier League fixtures, with plenty of shocks occurring at the top and bottom of England's top flight.

Crystal Palace gave themselves fresh hope of avoiding the drop with a dramatic win over Watford, while West Ham and West Brom also picked up points.

Here are our top picks from an enthralling round of midweek league fixtures.

Best Goal

Manchester City maintained their 11 point lead at the top of the table with a convincing 4-0 win over Swansea, with David Silva's second effort being the pick of the bunch.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

After neat build up play, Silva latched onto Raheem Sterling's cutback, tip-toeing towards the goal before neatly lifting a shot over Lukasz Fabianski.





Serge Aurier's fortuitous strike from the touchline against Brighton deserves a mention but there's no way the Ivory Coast defender intended to score.

Best Assist

Crystal Palace now have a real chance of avoiding relegation despite their poor start to the season, but they must wrap Wilfried Zaha up in cotton wool.

Proud of the team today and the way we battled to get the win we deserved 🙏🏿😅 #CPFC #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/VzC7ZyJxEn — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) December 12, 2017

The winger is imperative to Palace's hopes and he created the winning goal against Watford after Tom Cleverley had been sent off.

Zaha skinned Daryl Janmaat with some incredible footwork and trickery and crossed for James McArthur, who held his nerve to steer in and grab the three points for the Eagles.

Best Post-Match Banter

We've had Benjamin Mendy, Michy Batshuayi and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou giving the banter after matches, and now we have Palace's Bakary Sako, who scored an incredibly scrappy equaliser on Tuesday.

Probably ruined some accas tonight sorry for y’all guys 😂😂😂 very happy with my goal and the win, but we still have to fight until the end 💪🏾💪🏾 #thebeginning #cpfc 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/pLhWlGLn1A — Bakary Sako (@sakobakary26) December 12, 2017

The 29-year-old apologised after he "ruined some accas", and social media users on Twitter lapped up the jokey behaviour with plenty of retweets and favourites. Excellent banter.

Best Record

Manchester City have made the title race dull this year, but credit where it's due, Pep Guardiola has got his side playing some pretty good stuff.

W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W



15 matches. 15 wins. 1 new #PL record.



Congratulations, @ManCity…



THREAD 👇 pic.twitter.com/QqYnpnK8GN — Premier League (@premierleague) December 13, 2017

The 4-0 win set a new record for consecutive Premier League victories with 15, scoring 49 goals in the process and conceding just 10.

Arsenal previously held the record with 14 wins on the trot, but that accomplishment is now second to Guardiola's City.

Best Managerial Appointment

Southampton sacked Claude Puel at the end of last season because his style of football was too boring. Well, the Saints looked a little silly on Wednesday after receiving a hiding from Leicester, Puel's new team.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring before Shinji Okazaki and Andy King put the visitors three goals to the good.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Maya Yoshida pulled one back but Okazaki's second left Southampton winless in four games.

While Mauricio Pellegrino's Saints have been as entertaining as a wet carrot this season, Leicester now have four wins on the trot and are just five points off the Champions League places.

Best Save

Burnley fans must be in dreamland at the moment, having temporarily moved into the top four on Tuesday night after the 1-0 triumph over Stoke.

A key part of their impressive form has been their defensive organisation and stand-in goalie Nick Pope has proved to be a valuable asset in Tom Heaton's absence.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The 25-year-old kept Burnley on level terms early on as Stoke made a bright start, saving Peter Crouch's shot onto the post.

The Clarets edged ahead in the 89th minute thanks to Ashley Barnes' whizzing strike, keeping them within touching distance of the league's best teams with 31 points, an incredible achievement for a team often aiming to simply avoid relegation.