Barcelona Midfielder Expects Strong Challenge From Chelsea in Champions League Last 16 Tie

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta is expecting a strong challenge from Chelsea when the two sides meet in the last 16 of the Champions League, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Iniesta scored a stunning last gasp goal against the Blues in the 2008/09 semi-final between the sides that sent the Catalans to that year's final on away goals in a tie remembered for a string of controversial decisions in Barca's favour by Norwegian referee Tom Henning Ovrebo. Barca went on to win the first of two trebles that year.

Chelsea Vs Barcelona again? Let me take you back to this iconic goal by one of the greatest Midfielders ever, Iniesta. #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/9hpYE6n4s1 — Tom Thorp (11-2) (@Tom_Thorp) December 11, 2017

After Monday's draw was made, Iniesta commented on his memories from that dramatic night eight years ago and spoke of the challenge ahead, saying:

"Great memories come to mind, some of the best that I could have experienced. The first thing I thought after the draw was that it will be a very tough tie against a strong team in every sense."

The 33-year-old has been out recently with an injury, but Barca are still unbeaten in all competitions and sit five points clear at the top of La Liga.

The meeting will be the first between the sides in the Champions League since the semi-final stage of 2011/12, where Chelsea overcame Barca 3-2 on aggregate on their way to a memorable European triumph in Munich.

However, Chelsea relinquished top spot in Group C and a result the first leg will be at Stamford Bridge on the 20th February, with the return leg at the Nou Camp being played on the 14th March.



