Bayern Keeper Manuel Neuer Could Miss 1st UCL Knockout Tie as Timeline for Return Lengthens

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Bayern Munich have been rocked by the latest development in Manuel Neuer's injury recovery, with the German international now ruled out for longer than initially expected.

Neuer, who hasn't played since the 4-0 win over Mainz in September after injuring a previously broken foot in training, was said to be aiming for a January return.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

But according to German source Kicker, the stopper could miss the first leg of Bayern's Champions League round of 16 match, which will be against Besiktas in February next year.


While it isn't clear if he will be ready in time for the second leg in March, Kicker reckons that it's possible.


Earlier this week, Neuer opened up on his rehabilitation and revealed that he doesn't intend to rush himself back, but will definitely be playing in the World Cup.


“It is difficult to say when I will make a comeback," he said. "Firstly, I have to get 100 percent fit and at the moment I’m still on crutches.

“I hope to be able to ditch my two friends [the crutches] in the New Year and then step up my recovery, but it’s hard to predict when I will return to the pitch. I am taking my time and not taking any risks -I need to be 100 percent.

"I have to say the other goalkeepers have performed well, but I fully expect to be back in goal at the World Cup.

"In my opinion, there's nothing standing in the way of me playing in the World Cup."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters