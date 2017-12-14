Bayern Keeper Manuel Neuer Could Miss 1st UCL Knockout Tie as Timeline for Return Lengthens

Bayern Munich have been rocked by the latest development in Manuel Neuer's injury recovery, with the German international now ruled out for longer than initially expected.

Neuer, who hasn't played since the 4-0 win over Mainz in September after injuring a previously broken foot in training, was said to be aiming for a January return.

But according to German source Kicker, the stopper could miss the first leg of Bayern's Champions League round of 16 match, which will be against Besiktas in February next year.





While it isn't clear if he will be ready in time for the second leg in March, Kicker reckons that it's possible.





Earlier this week, Neuer opened up on his rehabilitation and revealed that he doesn't intend to rush himself back, but will definitely be playing in the World Cup.





“It is difficult to say when I will make a comeback," he said. "Firstly, I have to get 100 percent fit and at the moment I’m still on crutches.

“I hope to be able to ditch my two friends [the crutches] in the New Year and then step up my recovery, but it’s hard to predict when I will return to the pitch. I am taking my time and not taking any risks -I need to be 100 percent.

"I have to say the other goalkeepers have performed well, but I fully expect to be back in goal at the World Cup.

"In my opinion, there's nothing standing in the way of me playing in the World Cup."