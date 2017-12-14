BT Pundit Rio Ferdinand Reckons West Ham's Record Signing Can Become Another Paolo Di Canio

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

BT pundit Rio Ferdinand has insisted West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic can become a club maverick in the mould of Paolo Di Canio and Dimitri Payet.

The former Hammers and Manchester United defender has watched as the Austrian international has turned things around for himself at the London Stadium, after a difficult start following his record move from Stoke.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The 28-year-old was poor on his debut and was the sent off in just his second game, but last weekend he hit his first goal for the club against Chelsea, and has generally been much more dangerous and industrious for the Irons since the arrival of David Moyes.

The player clearly has ability, which is why the club paid so much for him, and Ferdinand reckons he could take on a unique role as superstars before him have done so.

Phil Cole/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by HITC: "West Ham always seem to find a maverick. Di Canio, Payet…. this man can really step into that role. I’m not saying he’ll be as good as those two, if he does that’ll be fantastic, but I think he wants to be the go-to guy and he’ll thrive off the responsibility."

West Ham played out a credible draw with Arsenal on Wednesday to follow up their shock win against Chelsea, and they now have 14 points - another win could see them climb out of the relegation zone and into 14th.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters