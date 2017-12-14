BT Pundit Rio Ferdinand Reckons West Ham's Record Signing Can Become Another Paolo Di Canio

BT pundit Rio Ferdinand has insisted West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic can become a club maverick in the mould of Paolo Di Canio and Dimitri Payet.

The former Hammers and Manchester United defender has watched as the Austrian international has turned things around for himself at the London Stadium, after a difficult start following his record move from Stoke.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The 28-year-old was poor on his debut and was the sent off in just his second game, but last weekend he hit his first goal for the club against Chelsea, and has generally been much more dangerous and industrious for the Irons since the arrival of David Moyes.

The player clearly has ability, which is why the club paid so much for him, and Ferdinand reckons he could take on a unique role as superstars before him have done so.

Phil Cole/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by HITC: "West Ham always seem to find a maverick. Di Canio, Payet…. this man can really step into that role. I’m not saying he’ll be as good as those two, if he does that’ll be fantastic, but I think he wants to be the go-to guy and he’ll thrive off the responsibility."

West Ham played out a credible draw with Arsenal on Wednesday to follow up their shock win against Chelsea, and they now have 14 points - another win could see them climb out of the relegation zone and into 14th.

