Chelsea Star Alvaro Morata Admits He Watches Highlights of Didier Drogba to Improve His Own Game

Alvaro Morata has admitted he watches clips of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba in the hope of improving his own game.

The Spaniard, signed from Real Madrid last summer for £60m, has enjoyed a fruitful first few months at Stamford Bridge, and fans are largely happy with his opening contributions.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The 25-year-old has scored nine goals and laid on four assists in the Premier League so far, and looks to be on course for a good first season with the west Londoners.

But Morata accepts that there is always room for improvement, and to help with that he watches highlights of Ivorian aerial threat Drogba in his prime at Stamford Bridge.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by the Evening Standard, he said: "I put it on at home so I improve with Didier. When I was seven or eight, I got a trampoline. My dad used to say to me all the time, ‘come on with the head’ and then pass the ball to me as I jumped. I really think it’s helped my heading game because I practiced this all the time with my dad.

With a @chelseafc LEGEND!! A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:38am PDT

"I found it funny when I was little to jump high and head or kick the ball, but it helped me for the future as well because the aerial game is one of my good points."

Six of Morata's total Chelsea goals so far have been headers, so it certainly looks as though the combination of watching Drogba and his early training with his day is paying dividends.

