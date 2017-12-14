Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke Admits He Was Never Confident in Peter Bosz

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke has revealed that he never had confidence in Peter Bosz, even when BVB were flying high at the beginning of the season.

The German outfit replaced former manager Thomas Tuchel with Bosz during the summer, and the new boss' impact was immediate, as the side won six of their first seven league outings to build a five-point lead over rivals Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Things took a drastic turn, however, with the team going through a horrendous patch that saw their Bundesliga form plummet. They also flunked in the Champions League, garnering just two points in the group stage and ultimately getting eliminated.





Bosz has since lost his job at BVB, with Watzke later claiming that he never felt secure with the Dutchman at the helm.

“While we won, I never had a secure feeling," Watzke said whilst speaking at an event. "That was always fragile. Now I have the impression that everyone has realised that this does not continue. You have to work constructively and together, and we will do that now.





"Hiring Jurgen Klopp was the right decision at that time, Thomas Tuchel was purely athletic and the right decision. If we were wrong with Bosz, okay. You can criticise us for that. But such a s**tstorm?"

The CEO also reckons that Bosz had created a negative atmosphere among the players.

🗯 Peter Stöger: "Ein Teil dieses Sieges gehört Peter Bosz! Ich wünsche ihm alles Gute!" #m05bvb pic.twitter.com/HRMPekiNOh — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) December 12, 2017

"Maybe that's why they didn't give it their all until the end," he added. "I like the players, but that's when I realized. Now I have the impression that everyone understood that things could not go on like this."

Dortmund hired former FC Koln boss Peter Stoger as Bosz's successor earlier this month, and they're hoping that the 51-year-old can turn things around.

He will have his work cut out for him, though, with Bayern having created a 13-point gap between themselves and the sixth-placed side in the league standings.