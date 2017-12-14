FA Asks Jose Mourinho to Clarify Comments Regarding Manchester City Players Before Derby Clash

The fallout from the ill-tempered Manchester derby is not yet over as the English Football Association (FA) has asked Jose Mourinho to provide clarification regarding comments about opposition players during his pre-match conference.

As reported by the BBC, the Manchester United manager has been ordered to explain his observations, which included accusing City players of falling down too easily, with a deadline of 18:00 GMT on Monday to respond.

In the buildup to the Manchester derby, in which City extended their winning run, Mourinho was was quoted as saying, "a little bit of wind and they fall" about Pep Guardiola's team.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

A statement (via BBC reporter Richard Conway) from the FA reads: "The FA has requested observations from Jose Mourinho for pre-match media comments he made on Friday 8 December, prior to last Sunday’s match against Manchester City. He has until 6pm on Monday 18 December to respond."

While the match at Old Trafford may not have lived up to its billing on the pitch, the surrounding circumstances made for good entertainment, with City extending their winning run and a much-publicised post-match tunnel bust up, which was supposedly prompted by the visitors' over exuberant celebrations.

Mourinho was reportedly had milk and water thrown at him during the incident, while City coach Mikel Arteta was left with a bloody face.

Mourinho has since dismissed the incident as "a question of diversity in behaviour, diversity in education."