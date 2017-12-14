Fans Brand Mohamed Diame 'Worst Ever Newcastle Player' After Nightmare Everton Showing

December 14, 2017

Newcastle fans must have been happy with their start after their return to the Premier League, having supported their club with unwavering loyalty during their recent Championship season.

Having kicked off rather disappointingly, surrendering to Spurs and Huddersfield in their first two fixtures, the Magpies strung three consecutive wins together to rub shoulders with the division's elite for a while.

But now without a win in their last eight, they're facing the prospect of yet another relegation.

Rafa Benitez's men lost their latest match to Everton on Wednesday night, bowing out with a 1-0 scoreline. However, one player in particular stood out for special criticism. 

Midfielder Mohamed Diame, already not very popular with the Magpies' support, was particularly abject against the Toffees. Twitter was pretty merciless about the former West Ham's showing:

