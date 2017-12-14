Harry Redknapp Issues Warning for Man City Ahead of Saturday's Clash With Spurs

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has issued a bold statement regarding the upcoming fixture between Spurs and Manchester City this Saturday.

Speaking to TalkSPORT ahead of the highly anticipated game at the Etihad, Redknapp appeared surprisingly confident of Tottenham's chances in the encounter, warning Manchester City to prepare for their toughest game of the season.

Despite the furore surrounding the recent Manchester derby, the veteran coach was adamant that Spurs would pose a sterner threat to the pre-ordained champions, explaining: "Spurs is going to be a big test for Man City. Tottenham will be their biggest test.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"If Tottenham are firing on all cylinders, they can certainly give Man City a real game at the weekend."

While the north London side have been in patchy form in recent times, they were undefeated in both league games last season against City, gaining four points from Pep Guardiola's side.

After gaining attention for their unexpectedly remarkable European performances earlier in the campaign, Spurs have certainly been displaying the effects of such an intense Champions League group stage in the Premier League of late.



In spite of 70 year old Redknapp's assuredness, their task will undoubtedly be a challenging one - stopping a rampant Manchester City from collecting their record setting 16th win in a row at the veritable fortress that is the Etihad.

Spurs themselves will be looking to record their comparatively diminutive third consecutive league win, following on from their recent triumphs over Brighton and Stoke.

