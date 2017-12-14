Impressive Goals & Assist Stat Shows Why Man City Are Running Away With the Title

Manchester City's incredible form continued on Wednesday with a 4-0 away victory at Stoke, taking their unbelievable goals scored tally to 52 in just 17 games.

The Citizens were imperious yet again at the Liberty Stadium against Paul Clement's strugglers and the team look simply unstoppable at this point.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The show was run - as has been the case occasion after occasion this season - by midfield maestros Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva, who both featured on the scoresheet in the game.

Spaniard Silva hit a brace, while former Chelsea man De Bruyne scored from a whipped free kick from the left, and the goals have taken their respective tallies to five for the season.

Only three players have 5+ goals and 5+ assists in the Premier League this season:



David Silva (5 and 8)

Kevin De Bruyne (5 and 8)

Leroy Sane (6 and 6)



All three play for Man City 😳 pic.twitter.com/xTG5AgIACk — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 13, 2017

That means that the pair, along with winger Leroy Sane, are now part of an exclusive club in the Premier League this season of players to have recorded over five goals and five assists.

Silva and De Bruyne, both known for the more creative side of their games, have eight assists each, while Sane has six (and six goals) from slightly less game time, signalling the impressive productivity coarsing through the side.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Having players that can score goals as well as create, it's little wonder City have plundered so many already and certainly with Silva and De Bruyne, the team are never likely to be shy of scoring goals.

Players who are either one goal or one assist away from joining the star City trio include Romelu Lukaku (nine goals, four assists), Alvaro Morata (nine goals, four assists), Riyad Mahrez and Richarlison (five goals, four assists) and Xherdan Shaqiri (four goals, five assists).

