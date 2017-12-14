Jose Mourinho Pleased With Manchester United's Hard Fought Victory Over Bournemouth

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was pleased that his side were able to return to winning ways, after their 1-0 home win against Bournemouth. Mourinho was pleased with the response from his team off the back of the weekend's defeat to rivals Manchester City.

United's win was not a straightforward one, as Bournemouth gave more than enough on the pitch to leave with more than one point. However, Mourinho was pleased that his side were able to come away with the important three points, keeping in distance with leaders City, who won their game 4-0 at Swansea.

Speaking to the club's website after the game, the United boss said: “We missed great chances to score the second goal and breathe and rest and then, in the last 10-15 minutes, they [Bournemouth] were fresher than us.

"Overall, I think the performance was based on a big effort and big personality and the three points were very important.”

Romelu Lukuku scored the all important winning goal, providing the perfect response to his critics that lambasted him for his role during the defeat against City. Though, it was the clean sheet that impressed Mourinho most.

Bournemouth probed throughout the 90 minutes, but were met with the formidable resistance of David de Gea in the United goal. Speaking about the clean sheet Mourinho added:





“The objective was to win the game more comfortably but when you cannot do that and when you feel that your opponent in the last 10 minutes is a bit stronger and fresher than you, it’s important to keep a clean sheet and I’m really happy.”

Overall, Mourinho was pleased that his side were able to bounce back with a win. He said: “I think it was a very good performance and very good determination to win. I think the team after a defeat try not to have a second defeat and that was in the back of their minds when they were playing."