Jupp Heynckes Admits Bayern Munich 'Struggled' Against Bottom Side Cologne

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Interim Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes said his side "struggled" as they moved nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a hard fought 1-0 win over bottom side Cologne.

Robert Lewandowski's 60th minute strike was enough to secure the win for Bayern, who squandered a number of chances against a side clearly set out to restrict the defending champions.

Speaking to the Bayern Munich website after the match, Heynckes said: "You could tell we struggled a lot against a very defensively-minded Cologne team who were very well-organised." 


Despite his frustrations with the performance, Heynckes was still pleased with the way his side managed to grind out a result, as he added: "I missed our quick play from defence, our precision and, especially in the first half, our changes of pace. We improved a bit in the second half. We lacked ease and verve, but we can still win matches like this one, and that's a good sign."

Bayern make the trip to Stuttgart on Saturday before facing Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup on Wednesday ahead of the winter break in Germany, and Heynckes is taking nothing for granted, claiming: "We've had a demanding programme, and two difficult matches are still awaiting us."

The result means Heynckes has now won thirteen of his fifteen games in charge of Bayern since returning as interim manager following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti in September.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters