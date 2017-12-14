Jupp Heynckes Admits Bayern Munich 'Struggled' Against Bottom Side Cologne

Interim Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes said his side "struggled" as they moved nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a hard fought 1-0 win over bottom side Cologne.

Robert Lewandowski's 60th minute strike was enough to secure the win for Bayern, who squandered a number of chances against a side clearly set out to restrict the defending champions.

Speaking to the Bayern Munich website after the match, Heynckes said: "You could tell we struggled a lot against a very defensively-minded Cologne team who were very well-organised."





Despite his frustrations with the performance, Heynckes was still pleased with the way his side managed to grind out a result, as he added: "I missed our quick play from defence, our precision and, especially in the first half, our changes of pace. We improved a bit in the second half. We lacked ease and verve, but we can still win matches like this one, and that's a good sign."

Bayern make the trip to Stuttgart on Saturday before facing Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup on Wednesday ahead of the winter break in Germany, and Heynckes is taking nothing for granted, claiming: "We've had a demanding programme, and two difficult matches are still awaiting us."

The result means Heynckes has now won thirteen of his fifteen games in charge of Bayern since returning as interim manager following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti in September.