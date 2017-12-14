Liverpool Fans Take to Twitter to Slam Midfielder's Performance Against West Brom

Liverpool fans have criticised Emre Can's performance against West Brom on Wednesday, accusing the star of losing the ball too often.

The German has been a mainstay in the midfield for Jurgen Klopp this season and has generally performed well for the most part, but in recent weeks he has lost consistency and it appeared to culminate against the Baggies.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It was a poor performance overall from Klopp's side, who couldn't score despite having 71% of the possession and had 14 shots.

The 23-year-old was sloppy and sluggish, and a number of Reds supporters slammed the star on social media.

If you’re looking for a midfielder with great hair who runs like he’s going uphill, constantly gives the ball away in his own half and gets booked nearly every other game - choose Emre Can. A new CM is just as important as a new CB because our midfield is one of the weakest. — 🇲🇽 Señor Gilly 👨🏻‍🌾 (@Gilly0151) December 13, 2017

I'd be getting Emre Can in the office tomorrow, asking him what he wants his release clause to be and then I'd halve it. — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) December 13, 2017

If Jordan Henderson had put in Emre Can's performance tonight he would have been lynched. It was one of the worst midfield performances I have seen in a long long time. Wijnaldum wasn't much better either. #LFC — Anton Clarke (@AntonClarke1) December 13, 2017

Anybody want to start a fund for Emre Can’s plane ticket to Turin? — David (@DerKopite) December 13, 2017

If Jordan Henderson played the half of football Emre Can just has there would be people calling for his head on a spike. #LFC — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) December 13, 2017

@LFC terminate Emre Can’s contract — philip wallace (@philipw_3256) December 13, 2017

Can, who signed for Liverpool in 2014 for £10m from Bayer Leverkusen, will be hoping to pick up his performance levels soon, especially with the January transfer window looming.

The midfielder has stalled over signing a new deal at Anfield for many months now, and the consensus is that he is holding out for an offer from Serie A giants Juventus, who are supposedly interested.

The Bianconeri know that Claudio Marchisio is ageing and have been eyeing a younger central midfield replacement.

