Liverpool Fans Take to Twitter to Slam Midfielder's Performance Against West Brom

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Liverpool fans have criticised Emre Can's performance against West Brom on Wednesday, accusing the star of losing the ball too often.

The German has been a mainstay in the midfield for Jurgen Klopp this season and has generally performed well for the most part, but in recent weeks he has lost consistency and it appeared to culminate against the Baggies.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It was a poor performance overall from Klopp's side, who couldn't score despite having 71% of the possession and had 14 shots.

The 23-year-old was sloppy and sluggish, and a number of Reds supporters slammed the star on social media.

Can, who signed for Liverpool in 2014 for £10m from Bayer Leverkusen, will be hoping to pick up his performance levels soon, especially with the January transfer window looming.

The midfielder has stalled over signing a new deal at Anfield for many months now, and the consensus is that he is holding out for an offer from Serie A giants Juventus, who are supposedly interested.

The Bianconeri know that Claudio Marchisio is ageing and have been eyeing a younger central midfield replacement.

