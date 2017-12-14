Liverpool Make Verbal Agreement With Real Madrid Midfielder as Reds Prepare for Coutinho Departure

Liverpool have made a verbal agreement to sign Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to Spanish news outlet Diario Gol.

Kovacic has struggled for game time since he made the move to Spain from Inter Milan in 2015. The 23-year-old has found himself at the back of the pecking order behind Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Isco, and Casemiro at Madrid.

Looking for more first team football, reports suggest that Kovacic has made a verbal agreement to sign for Liverpool next summer.

Diario Gol claim that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of Kovacic, who he sees as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian's future at Liverpool remains uncertain as his transfer saga with Barcelona looks set to continue in January. Klopp could be left to weigh up his options and consider replacing Coutinho should he decide to leave.

Last season, Kovacic managed only 19 La Liga starts for Real Madrid. This term, he has made just three league appearances for Los Blancos. A versatile midfielder, Kovacic is capable of playing a forward role or as a deep lying playmaker.

Liverpool Eye Versatile Barcelona Star as Coutinho Gossip Turns to Part-Exchange Deals @jamiespencer155 https://t.co/m6VS0qZAmt — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) December 14, 2017

Madrid signed Kovacic for €29m in 2015, which likely means that a deal will not come cheaply for Liverpool should they try to sign the Croatian. But if Liverpool were to lose Coutinho to Barcelona, they would certainly receive the funds which pay for the deal.

Fifth place Liverpool face Bournemouth in their next Premier League game. With the race for the top four tightening up, the Reds may look to bolster their midfield in January in order to maintain their challenge for a European spot.